BusinessFinancial

Strand-owned Antler boasts Australian success after relaunch

Antler was relaunched by Strand in 2023 (Source: Antler)
By Harry Booth

British travel brand Antler, which was bought by Australia’s Strand in 2020, has achieved another year of sales growth, according to Strand.

Founded in 1914, Antler has been a mainstay in British retail; its acquisition by Endless LLP in 2017 saw the company tighten its finances before the Strand deal three years later.

In 2023, Antler underwent a relaunch. Since then, it has nearly doubled its yearly sales.

Ending the 2026 fiscal year with $98.2 million in revenue, a 17 per cent increase on the year prior, Antler says its Australian sales – up by 10 per cent year-on-year – accounted for 40 per cent of the business.

The retailer said its global digital sales grew by 14 per cent year-on-year; wholesale sales grew by 20 per cent.

Inside Retail invited Strand to share Antler’s profit and expenditure figures, but did not receive a response.

Recently appointed CEO Kirsty Glenne, who joined Antler as MD in 2022, said it has been a “defining year” for Antler. “Our fourth consecutive year of double-digital growth reflects the strength of our brand, product, and global strategy,” she added. 

Glenne also mentioned the success of Antler’s Paravel acquisition in late 2025. The ailing US-based luggage company filed for bankruptcy shortly before the deal.

Antler’s wider business in the US bore fruit. Now its fastest-growing market, sales increased by 83 per cent in fiscal 2026 through wholesale expansion, the retailer said it has seen US sales grow tenfold since 2023.

International expansion continued through the financial year, as Antler signed new distribution agreements across South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

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