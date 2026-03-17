CareersAppointments & exits

Strand-owned Antler appoints Kirsty Glenne as CEO

Kirsty Glenne Antler
Kirsty Glenne, Antler CEO. (Source: Antler House of Brands)
By Harry Booth

British luggage brand Antler has announced the promotion of its MD, Kirst Glenne, to CEO. 

Glenne – who has been in post since March 1 – joined the company in May 2022 and was tasked with the turnaround of the brand, which was acquired by the Australian Strand (formerly Strandbags) in 2020.

After leading Antler to three consecutive years of growth, increasing revenue from $9.4 million to $84.6 million, and opening brick-and-mortar stores in both Sydney and New York, Genne is being tasked with evolving Antler into a multi-brand portfolio.

“It’s a privilege to lead Antler House of Brands at such an exciting moment for the business,” Glenne said.

“Antler has built a strong foundation as a travel lifestyle brand over the last three years.”

The recent acquisitions of US luxury travel brand Paravel and the expansion of the Australian travel brand Nere will form the three-strong portfolio for Antler.

In Australia and New Zealand, Antler distributes its products in more than 250 Strand stores, along with Myer and David Jones department stores.

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