Piyane Ung on Nalia Skin and the business of cultural beauty

rn more about her vision behind Nalia Skin, the challenges of launching a brand rooted in dual identities and how tradition and innovation can coexist in today’s competitive skincare landscape. Inside Retail : Nalia Skin brings together Cambodian traditions and Australian botanical science. What drew you to combine these two influences, and how did the concept for the brand first come about? Piyane Ung: The idea for Nalia was really born from my personal story. I grew up deeply connected to my Cambodian roots, surrounded by generations of women who used natural remedies and time-honoured rituals to care for their skin. At the same time, living in Australia gave me exposure to incredible innovation and clinical-grade botanical science. I wanted to create something that honoured both — something that felt modern, but also meaningful. Nalia is the love letter to both parts of my identity. It’s skincare that works, but it’s also skincare with soul. IR: Cambodian skincare isn’t something many Australian consumers are familiar with just yet. What has the reception been like, and how have you approached introducing this perspective into the local market? PU: It’s been surprisingly beautiful. People are curious, open and really craving something different. I think there’s a real hunger now for stories, not just skincare routines. Sharing our cultural ingredients like lotus, rice and tamarind has been such a joy, and I always make sure we introduce them in a way that’s accessible and backed by science. It’s about celebrating the richness of Cambodian tradition while helping people understand how these ingredients can transform their skin. IR: E-commerce plays a major role in how beauty brands grow today. What has your experience been like building a digitally-led brand, and what have been some of the key lessons so far? PU: It’s fast, it’s ever-changing and it keeps you on your toes. But I wouldn’t have it any other way. Being digital-first has allowed us to build a direct relationship with our community, to really listen and respond in real time. One of the biggest lessons? People crave honesty and intention. You can’t just sell a product, you have to show up consistently, with something meaningful to say. Also, content is everything. It’s how you tell your story, and how people connect. IR: Your formulations use both clinical actives and traditional ingredients like lotus and rice. What does the development process look like when bringing together those two worlds? PU: It’s definitely not a quick process. It’s something I’m incredibly hands-on with and I love it! It involves working closely with our Cambodian and Australian teams. We always start with a feeling and then look at how we can achieve that using both worlds. We don’t include anything unless it has a reason to be there. It’s about synergy, balance, and performance. And yes, it often takes a lot of back-and-forth to get it just right. IR: The beauty space is more competitive than ever. What do you think sets Nalia Skin apart, and what are your plans for the next phase — whether that’s new products, markets or retail partnerships? PU: Nalia is more than just skincare. It’s a feeling of confidence, culture and connection. What sets us apart is the intentionality behind everything we do. We’re not chasing trends. We’re telling a story that’s deeply personal, and I think that resonates. Looking ahead, we’re definitely exploring new products and we’re excited to be in conversations about retail too. But everything will happen thoughtfully. For us, it’s never about doing more. It’s about doing what matters.