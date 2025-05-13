Maison de Sabre pursues global expansion despite retail volatility

Australian retailer Maison de Sabre is expanding into international markets despite a challenging Australian retail environment.

The luxury chain has continued its global expansion with six new pop-up stores across Paris, Japan, New York and Milan.

Now, the brand says it plans to launch a flagship store at Le Bon Marche in Paris, with stores slated to open in Shinjuku, Shibuya and Omotesando.

“Our retail journey began with trials in Japan in late 2024, where we meticulously crafted every part of the experience – from the exact shade of our signature blue to the way a bow is tied on our dust bags,” said Omar Sabre, CEO and co-founder.

The company operates on a vertically integrated, zero-waste supply chain, with 85 per cent material utilisation and 95 per cent recycled packaging across all its products.

“That attention to detail, paired with deep product knowledge, transformed how customers interacted with our brand,” said Sabre.