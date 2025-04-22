Why Maison de Sabre is doubling down on the US despite tariff turmoil

ations. “We saw consistent engagement across multiple channels, not just in sales, but in loyalty, advocacy and repeat behaviour. That told us we weren’t just resonating; we were building lasting relevance,” Sabre said. “And when you have that, paired with the right operational backbone, you don’t pull back – you push forward,” he added. While many global brands are expected to retreat from the US market following the recent tariffs announcement, some global brands, including Maison de Sabre, are doubling down on US investment. Another example is Stockholm-based fashion label Lisa Yang. The fashion brand counts the US as its largest market and claims scaling back simply isn’t an option, yet, neither is shifting production away from China. To navigate this, the team is planning to open a US distribution centre this year. Cultivating a supply chain for the future At the heart of Maison de Sabre’s expansion strategy lies a vertically integrated, zero-waste supply chain that allows the brand to remain price-stable while competitors are forced to pass rising costs onto consumers. “We own the process end-to-end – from raw materials sourcing through to the finished product. That lets us move faster, reduce waste and navigate disruption without compromising product quality or price stability,” Sabre said. The brand recently scaled up its European manufacturing arm, originally intended for research and development, which has now become a cornerstone of its resilience strategy and will be particularly vital for serving US customers. Despite varying geographies, Sabre emphasised that the commitment to craftsmanship remains unchanged. “Every piece is held to the same maniacal standard, using the same luxury-grade materials,” he said. Redefining premium leather goods with a sustainable edge The Australian aims to be transparent about its sustainability efforts, embedding environmental consciousness in each step of every step of its design and manufacturing process. “Sustainability isn’t a side initiative for us – it’s foundational to how we create, grow and scale,” Sabre said. In 2021, Maison de Sabre made a full transition to DriTan, a sustainable tanning method for leather products. This method claims to save 25 million litres of water annually and completely eliminates sludge discharge. Since its inception, the brand has crafted “Sabre Blue” packaging, made from 95 per cent recycled materials. Last year, the brand began working with Italian suppliers to introduce BioVeg, a plant polymer-based leather alternative now used in its cabin luggage. Global taste and local relevance Maison de Sabre is gaining traction in the US retail scene through prominent stockists. It is now the top-selling label in its category at Bloomingdale’s, whilst subsequently ranking in the top two performers online across both Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom. This suggests the brand’s message is striking a chord with customers in one of the most competitive retail markets in the world. “At the core of Maison de Sabre is an extremely clear identity. We present modern, accessible luxury that blends form, function and feeling. That doesn’t change by geography,” Sabre said. This clarity of identity allows the brand to remain authentic while adapting to cultural nuances across markets. Pop-up activations in Paris, Tokyo, New York and soon Milan, help translate the brand’s values into physical experiences that engage local audiences directly. “These moments help us build cultural relevance without diluting who we are,” he said. Looking ahead, Sabre believes true leadership in the premium leather goods space is defined by agility, transparency and innovation. “Being independent gives us the freedom to create without compromise, to move quickly when we need to and to protect the quality and experience our customers expect,” he said. “We are never standing still. We are consistently testing, trialling, developing and iterating ways to better make our mark,” he added. As global markets continue to evolve and consumer expectations grow increasingly sophisticated, Maison de Sabre sees its path to success in providing a premium product and shopping experience at an accessible price point. By refusing to compromise on quality, ethics or experience, this Sydney-based brand is proving that the future of fashion lies not in scaling back but in scaling smarter.