BusinessStrategy

Inside the ‘Thai Helps Thai’ back-to-school campaign

Thai school.
Thailand retailers push school discounts.
By Michael Baker
The back-to-school season in most countries has, for decades, been a highly promotional event, with aggressive discounting and cutthroat competition across a wide range of retail categories. Indeed, items like stationery supplies, backpacks and basic learning aids are often sold as loss leaders to drive in-store traffic to higher-margin merchandise. Thailand’s back-to-school retail season is no exception: it’s both a major shopping event and a promotional circus. This year, it is tinged with

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