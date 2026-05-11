BusinessRegulatory

White Fox Boutique falls foul of ad standards over ad promoting heavy drinking

White Fox Boutique ad screenshots
The TikTok ad features several female influencers. (Source: Ad Standards)
By Sean Cao

An ad run by online fashion retailer White Fox Boutique has been found in breach of ad standards codes for promoting heavy drinking.

The TikTok ad features several female influencers voicing their mission for the day at the festival house. Their missions include getting their friend drunk or having “as many tequila shots as possible”, among others.

A complaint was then submitted to the Ad Standards Community Panel on the grounds that the influencers were encouraging heavy drinking and getting each other drunk. 

“Given that the advertiser’s brand is well-known and loved by teenagers, this is inappropriate,” the complaint reads.

The advertiser did not respond to this complaint. 

As part of the assessment, the panel found that the ad normalised excessive alcohol consumption, which is widely acknowledged as contrary to prevailing community standards.

Given the brand’s appeal to youth, the panel said there was a strong likelihood that this ad could be viewed by followers under 18. 

The panel also considered that the ad actively condoned and encouraged getting drunk, which
would likely be considered to be unhealthy or unsafe regardless of one’s age.

The ad was ultimately found to have breached section 2.6 of the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) Code of Ethics. 

As the advertiser has not responded to the breach decision, the matter has been referred to TikTok. 

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