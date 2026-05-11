BusinessStrategy

Can Marc Jacobs Beauty turn cult cool into mainstream success?

Designer Marc Jacobs holding a bronzer from Marc Jacobs Beauty.
Marc Jacobs Beauty’s challenge will lie in reconnecting with younger consumers, said Maderazzo.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Last week, all eyes were on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s well-known annual fundraiser, the Met Gala. While most media coverage centred on the celebrities’ outfits, particular attention was paid to Rachel Sennott’s makeup. The I Love LA actress wore a striking lilac eyeliner from Marc Jacobs Beauty – a brand that shut five years ago despite gaining a cult following. The look and subsequent Instagram posts confirmed that the label was indeed making a comeback later this month under a f

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