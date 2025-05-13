BusinessWorkforce

Tracing Country Road Group’s leadership shake-up over the last three years

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Over the last few years, Country Road Group’s portfolio of fashion brands, including Country Road, Mimco, Witchery, Trenery and Politix, has undergone significant leadership changes. In the last three years, leaders from all five brands and senior leaders at the group level have departed the company; some due to an organisational restructure, some to pursue other opportunities and some due to public pressure following allegations of workplace misconduct.  “Country Road has had some

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay