Tracing Country Road Group’s leadership shake-up over the last three years

some top talent previously without a doubt,” Phoebes Garland, director of fashion consultancy agency Garland & Garland, told Inside Retail. “It’s always difficult when leaders depart, it’s either going to go one way or the other but I think it’s important to recognise that retail conditions are challenging and with that comes departures and changes,” she added. Witchery’s managing director Simon Schofield and Mimco’s managing director Sarah Rovis exited Country Road Group as part of a broader restructure in 2023 – Country Road and Trenery managing director Elle Roseby stepped down from her role in 2024. Most recently, Melanie Remai left her role as Trenery general manager to take up a new role as CEO of Cue Clothing Co, which she will assume in the new financial year. Country Road Group also witnessed several senior leadership departures after a scandal over the company’s handling of sexual harassment and workplace bullying allegations in 2024. Earlier this year, Country Road Group reported a sales drop of 6.2 per cent and adjusted operating profit fall 71.7 per cent in the first half of FY25. While Country Road Group’s parent company, the South Africa-based Woolworths Holdings, attributed the results to the cost-of-living crisis and Australia’s persistent tough trading conditions, the impact of multiple leadership departures may also have been a factor. “Having the right leaders put in place is everything. We are a very tough industry and the right person put in place for a brand can take it to the next level,” Garland explained. “I’ve seen this on some many brands with great leaders. However, I have also seen the wrong people be appointed and they can destroy a brand – good leadership and expertise is everything,” she continued. Inside Retail reached out to Country Road Group for comment on the evolving leadership team and did not receive a response in time for publication. Here, we look back at the key leadership changes of the last few years. Debbie Knights, former Politix managing director Debbie Knights worked at Politix for over seven years as chief financial officer and chief operating officer before Country Road Group acquired the menswear brand for $60 million in 2016. She stayed on for nearly another six years, where she continued her role as chief operating officer before being promoted to managing director. Knights left Country Road Group in October of 2022 and went on to join Three By One – which owns Neuw Denim, Rolla’s Jeans and Abrand Jeans – as its chief commercial officer in March 2023. Simon Schofield, former Witchery managing director In June 2023, Schofield left his role as managing director of Witchery after 13 years with Country Road Group, during which time he also held senior leadership roles at Trenery and Country Road. Schofield’s exit coincided with a wider restructure, where Country Road Group was reportedly looking to downgrade the majority of its managing director roles to general managers. The restructure also included the opening of new roles across sourcing and supply, according to reporting by Ragtrader. “We’re investing in building the capacity and capability of our supply chain, and that’s to enable the growth of our brands in the future,” said a spokesperson for Country Road Group at the time of the 2023 restructure. “So we’ve made some changes to bring in capabilities and skills to be able to deliver on that future growth,” the spokesperson added. Seven months after he departed from Country Road Group, in January 2024, Schofield was appointed CEO of Cue Clothing Co. Sarah Rovis, former Mimco managing director Rovis exited Country Road Group and her seven-year role as managing director of Mimco during the company’s restructure, the same time as Schofield in June 2023. The 2023 restructuring that coincided with the departures of Schofield and Rovis also resulted in around 40 redundancies, according to reporting by the Australian Financial Review. Rovis took a one-year career break before founding SR Brand Advisory in July 2024, a management consultancy firm designed to support organisations in making strategic decisions to drive profitable growth. Elle Roseby, former Country Road Group and Trenery managing director In July last year, Roseby stepped down as managing director of Country Road and Trenery after six years to pursue other opportunities. At the time of the resignation, a Country Road Group spokesperson told Inside Retail, “During her tenure, she has focused on building enduring partnerships with our suppliers, established our presence as a market-leading brand, and built our credentials as an industry leader in sustainability.” “We thank Elle for her substantial contribution to our business and wish her the best for her future endeavours.” Former Levi Strauss executive Nicolas Versloot was appointed interim managing director from August last year to March this year, according to his LinkedIn. Helen Wright was reported to join Country Road Group in March to lead its name brand, however, according to her LinkedIn profile, her current role remains group CEO of Sergio Rossi at the time of publication. In September last year, Roseby was announced as the incoming CEO and managing director of Adairs, officially starting the role this year. “Elle has a strong track record of redefining and repositioning retail brands through a purpose-driven approach to business, strategic brand development and retail management,” Adairs wrote in the announcement. Melanie Remai, former general manager of Trenery The latest leadership departure from Country Road Group is Remai, who will take over from Schofield in August as CEO of Cue Clothing and its sister brand Veronika Maine. Remai stepped into her role as general manager of Trenery in August 2022, and successfully repositioned the brand in September 2023, pushing Trenery into a more premium space, reportedly achieving double-digit sales growth this financial year. Now Remai has the opportunity to successfully reposition Cue Clothing Co’s brands like she did with Trenery. “The Cue and Veronika Maine brands are synonymous with iconic Australian design and quality clothing. I am excited to have the opportunity to lead such talented and dedicated people who have shaped this much-loved retailer,” said Remai in a statement. Rachid Maliki, former Country Road Group chief supply chain officer In May last year, Country Road Group launched an independent investigation into its handling of alleged sexual harassment and bullying of its staff. The investigation followed allegations of sexual harassment and bullying treatment from Rachid Maliki, then-chief supply chain officer of Country Road Group, according to The Australian, which broke the initial story. In addition to Maliki, Country Road Group staff complained of workplace bullying by former general manager of sourcing and product development, Mehmed Mustafic. Both of the executives worked at RM Williams with then-boss Raju Vuppalapati, who became CEO of Country Road Group in 2021. “The Country Road Group takes any complaint of harassment, including sexual harassment, very seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy for matters of this nature,” said a Country Road Group spokesperson at the time of the investigation. Maliki left Country Road Group in February after 19 months in the role, while Mustafic exited in March after serving the company for 10 months. Former Gap executive, Fred Lemoine, was appointed as the new chief sourcing and supply chain officer at Country Road Group. Raju Vuppalapati, current CEO of Country Road Group According to a March report by the Australian Financial Review, recruitment firm Spencer Stuart is leading the search for a new group chief executive, with Vuppalapati expected to depart the company.