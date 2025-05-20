Kogan’s sales skyrocket in third quarter

Electronics and services retailer Kogan has recorded robust sales growth in the third quarter of this year.

Kogan’s gross sales were at $280.5 million during the quarter, up by 20.2 per cent from $233.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The group’s gross revenue dropped 0.7 per cent due to a decline at Mighty Ape, offsetting an 8.4 per cent growth in Kogan’s website.

Its gross profit saw a 7.3 per cent increase to $54.2 million, driven by platform-based sales, with a gross margin of 39.7 per cent.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA declined by 37.5 per cent from $10.9 million to $6.8 million, with a 5 per cent margin.

This was attributed to the performance of Mighty Ape and an investment in marketing to drive customer growth.