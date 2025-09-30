Nominations now open for Top 50 People in E-Commerce 2026

Nominations are now open for Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce for 2026, and everyone is invited to nominate a deserving individual to apply.

Presented in partnership with Australia Post, the Top 50 recognises outstanding leaders who are driving innovation and growth in online retail and shaping the future of the industry.

“Australia Post is proud to partner with Inside Retail to celebrate the incredible talent driving e-commerce forward. As a trusted partner to Australian businesses, we see firsthand the innovation and leadership that deserve to be recognised, and this initiative is a powerful way to celebrate that impact,” Gary Starr, Executive General Manager, Parcel, Post and eCommerce Services at Australia Post, said.

Since launching in 2016, the Top 50 has become one of Australian retail’s most highly regarded accolades.

Previous winners include Guy Nappa, co-founder and COO of Oz Hair & Beauty, Matthew Horn, group general manager of customer and digital at Country Road Group, and Ellie Degraeve, founder and CEO of Go For Zero.

The 2026 winners will be revealed at an exclusive launch party in Melbourne in March.

“Inside Retail’s Top 50 is more than just an award – it’s a critical spotlight on the leaders who are truly making an impact in the fast-moving world of e-commerce,” Amie Larter, CEO of Octomedia, said.

“This report highlights those individuals whose strategic vision and commercial achievements are setting the new benchmark for the entire industry.”

The Top 50 People in E-Commerce is open to any e-commerce professional working at an e-commerce business or online marketplace in Australia who can demonstrate excellence in the following areas in the last 12 months: commercial success, innovation and leadership.

Judges for the 2026 Top 50 include:

Stephanie Caite Chadwick, features and premium editor, Inside Retail

Tahlia Whitfield, features and premium editor (FMCG & Retail), Inside Retail

Chelsea O’Reilly, GM Enterprise and Government, Australia Post

Anna Samkova, co-founder and strategic advisor, Albany Advisory

Mark Baartse, e-commerce and marketing consultant

Nicola Clement, e-commerce consultant and advisor

Mal Chia, managing director, Ecom Nation, and co-host, “This Week in Ecommerce”

Lyn Nguyen, founder and operations specialist, Auvie Consultants

Jason Pallant, marketing pracademic and senior lecturer, RMIT University

Nominations close on October 14. Submit your nomination today to ensure they have the chance to apply for this exciting award.

Further reading: Find out who made Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce for 2025 here.