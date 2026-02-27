“Clarity wins” Steve Pastor on scaling Kings of Neon without compromise

Behind the visibility sits a discipline of decisiveness. In conversation, founder and CEO Steve Pastor returns repeatedly to standards, ownership and clarity as the real drivers of scale. Inside Retail spoke to Pastor about the principles he refused to dilute, the evolution from operator to decision-maker and what it takes to grow without eroding brand integrity. IR: You founded Kings of Neon in 2019 and scaled it quickly in a competitive signage market. In the early growth phase, what were the non-negotiables you set for the business? Steve Pastor: Quality. Speed. Standards. From day one, I was clear that we were building a global brand, not a hustle. If the sign was not right, it did not ship. If we were slow to respond, we lost. If someone dropped the ball, we owned it. We moved fast but never at the expense of quality. I was obsessed with customer experience and margin discipline early. That foundation is what allowed us to scale quickly without breaking. IR: Running a founder-led company can be isolating in unexpected ways. Was there a point when leadership meant less doing and more deciding, and how did that shift sit with you personally? SP: Yes, and it was uncomfortable. In the early days I was in everything. Sales, design, operations, problem solving. As we grew, my job shifted from doing to deciding. Fewer tasks. Bigger consequences. At first it felt strange. You are no longer the busiest person in the room. But I realised leadership at scale is leverage. The quality of decisions drives the outcome of the whole business. It forced me to slow down, think longer term and raise the standard of thinking around me. IR: I can imagine custom manufacturing is a discipline of details (margins, turnaround times, supplier relationships). When something goes wrong, as it inevitably does, what is your first principle as a leader? SP: Own it. In custom manufacturing things go wrong. Freight delays. Production issues. Miscommunication. It is part of the game. My principle is simple. We take responsibility for the outcome. No blaming suppliers. No hiding behind process. Fix the issue fast. Protect the client. Then go deep on the root cause internally. Brand reputation compounds. So does poor decision making. I protect the brand first IR: Growth is often spoken about as a headline number, but internally it can feel more fragile with systems stretching and culture evolving. What have you been most protective of as Kings of Neon has scaled? SP: Standards and ambition. Revenue growth is easy to celebrate publicly. Internally, growth stretches people and systems. I have been protective of maintaining high performance expectations and a culture of accountability. We are clear on numbers. Clear on ownership. Clear on what good looks like. If you compromise standards for growth, you build fragility. If you protect standards, you build longevity. IR: If you could distil your leadership style today into one hard-earned insight, perhaps something you learned not from theory but from pressure, what would it be? SP: Clarity wins. Pressure taught me that intensity alone is not leadership. Clarity is. Clear targets. Clear consequences. Clear vision. People perform when they know what the goal is and why it matters. I am bold about where we are going. But the real work is making sure the team can execute without confusion. That is what scales.