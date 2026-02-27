BusinessFinancial

‘Green shoots’ at Bapcor despite mammoth losses

Bapcor sign
CEO Chris Wilesmith maintained optimism about the company’s future (Source: Bapcor)
By Harry Booth

The challenging times for Bapcor persist, with the company’s losses spiralling in its latest trading update.

Leadership changes and a shareholder bailout have painted the picture of the long-struggling car parts retailer, with the figures from its half-year earnings report showing the extent of the damage.

With falling figures across the board, Bapcor’s statutory net profit after tax stands out, falling 370.8 per cent from $38.7 million in 2025 to a loss of $104.8 million this year.

But it’s still early days for Bapcor’s CEO, Chris Wilesmith, who was announced as the replacement for Angus McKay in December, following his resignation.

“It’s clear the company plays a critical role in an essential sector, and there is a significant opportunity to get the engine running again to continue rebuilding the business,” Wilesmith said.

Starting life in 1971, Bapcor has more than 1000 retail locations in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, making it the largest company in its sector across the Asia Pacific region.

“The first half was challenging, with parts of the business impacted by increased competition and cost pressures, the loss of industry knowledge, and pricing and inventory issues,” Wilesmith added.

“Encouragingly, we are starting to see green shoots, with positive sales momentum emerging across networks, retail and New Zealand.”

Losing 3.9 per cent of its revenue year-on-year, Bapcor’s half-year sales fell below $1 billion. Elsewhere, its net bank debt climbed by 27.2 per cent to $387.3 million.

Wilesmith said the immediate focus is on lifting financial performance through “giving our team members the environment they need to succeed”, as well as improving customer experience, pricing, and stock placement.

Recommended By IR

Founder of Slatkin + Co Harry Slatkin standing against a white wall with candles on both sides of him.
Strategy IR Pro

How Harry Slatkin became the ‘king of home fragrance’ with Bath & Body Works 

Nicole Kirichanskaya
harvey norman england
Furniture & homewares

Harvey Norman’s system revenue up in first half, eyes AI-driven growth

Celene Ignacio
dan murphy's interior
Supply chain

Victorian supply chain disruption drags Endeavour’s revenue, profit

Celene Ignacio
olivers bowls
Food & beverage

Oliver’s Real Food wary of overheads amid difficult trading environment

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Coupang bets on Farfetch turnaround while rivals gain ground

Tong Van
A model wearing Hunting Hue's luxury swimwear
Strategy IR Pro

How Hunting Hue is redefining luxury swimwear with wearable art

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.