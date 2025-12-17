CareersLeadership

Bapcor appoint Chris Wilesmith as CEO after resignation

Bapcor sign
Chris Wilesmith will start the role on January 14 (Source: Bapcor)
By Harry Booth

Bapcor has announced the resignation of Angus McKay as CEO. The former 7-eleven boss is being replaced by Chris Wilesmith.

Wilesmith joins Bapcor with leadership experience as CEO of Jaycar Electronics and Mitre 10 New Zealand. 

“Chris brings deep and broad automotive aftermarket experience to Bapcor,” Lachlan Edwards, Bapcor chair, said. 

“His previous senior roles in growing businesses in each of Bapcor’s segments will be critical to take our businesses into their next phase of driving growth and performance.

“Combined with Craig Magill running the trade and networks segments, Bapcor has two very strong and experienced leaders who have a deep understanding of the automotive aftermarket industry.”

Inside Retail reported on Bapcor’s recent earnings figures, which saw the company predict a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) for six months ended December 31 to be a loss of $5 million to $8 million. The company showed a decline in tools and equipment revenue, but reported that its retail revenue grew in October and November. At the time, Angus McKay said that improving the business’ performance was “more challenging and takes longer than expected”.

Wilesmith will begin his role on January 14, Bapcor said that McKay will assist him in the transition.

