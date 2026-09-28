BusinessStrategy

Is Starbucks’ North American closures a bad sign for the coffee giant?

Exterior of a Starbucks store
Starbucks plans more North American closures.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Last week, Starbucks COO Mike Grams announced plans to close 250 more underperforming North American stores. The cafes represent about one per cent of Starbucks’ 18,000 US and Canadian locations, which Grams argued either offered a poor customer experience or weren’t performing financially. This follows a similar move last year, when Starbucks reduced its store count by one per cent while investing in renovations and overhauling its loyalty program in a major turnaround push. Today, the bigg

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