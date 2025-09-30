BusinessStrategy

How private member clubs are drawing in the luxury shopper through exclusivity 

An interior shot of a Kith Ivy location in New York, featuring a large marble table and several shelves of clothes.
“Private clubs thrive when they are embedded within strong retail or cultural districts.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From personalised shopping sessions to hosting money-can’t-buy-level experiences, luxury retailers have been devising one strategy after another to capture the attention of the increasingly elusive one per cent shopper.  One measure working more effectively than others is private membership clubs, with reports suggesting that there are nearly 3,900 operating in the US alone, generating US$32.6 billion in annual revenue.  Now, luxury shopping districts and high-end retail players are gett

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Financial

Retail sales increase 3.1 per cent in August

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

The rise and rise of subscription boxes shows the market is ripe for growth

Norrelle Goldring
Luxury

Off-loaded: LVMH sells Off-White after short tenure

Kaycee Enerva
Food & beverage

Collins Foods names Xavier Simonet as its MD, CEO

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

NT retailer forced to stop offering credit to First Nations customers

Sean Cao
Supermarkets IR Pro

Costco’s cool: It’s not flashy but competent success is never dull

Michael Baker
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay