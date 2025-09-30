Sportsgirl releases limited-edition bag charm dolls, dubbed Sportikins

Sportsgirl has released a limited-edition range of six bag charms called Sportikins, entering the collectables market.

Each of the charms is themed around messages of inclusivity and encourages self-expression.

The brand describes the charms as “heartful heroes,” with each carrying a specific theme: ‘Brave’ for confidence, ‘Kind’ as a reminder to spread kindness, ‘Self-love’ to encourage inner confidence, ‘Growth’ to embrace challenges, and ‘Unique’ to celebrate individuality, with the sixth charm remaining a mystery design.

“Sportikins are bag charms with a little extra heart,” said Leah Summers, MD at Sportsgirl.

“They’re here to remind us to embrace our emotions, express our values with pride and, most importantly, bring a burst of good vibes to every day.”

The range has been released nationally and is available across Sportsgirl stores and on its website.