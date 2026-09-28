BusinessStrategy

Peter Alexander powers ahead as Lew’s Premier works to revive Smiggle

Peter Alexander posts a record record $565.3 million in sales for FY26.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
A record year at Peter Alexander was not enough to shield Premier Investments, as falling sales at Smiggle weighed on the retail group’s performance. With Smiggle still being overhauled, Premier is now looking to the peak Christmas and back to school periods to test whether its reset is working. Peter Alexander is changing course too, despite its record sales. Premier closed the brand’s three UK stores in August after deciding to exit the market, recording $8 million in operating losses and

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