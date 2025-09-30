Frankie4 to be sold through nine David Jones flagships

Footwear brand Frankie4 has expanded its partnership with David Jones, with products now stocked in nine flagship stores across the country, as well as on David Jones’ website.

The expansion covers key locations in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, WA, and SA, including Bondi, Burwood, Doncaster, Queens Plaza, and Adelaide Central Plaza.

The company stated that the partnership strengthened the wholesale strategy between the two companies, resulting in increased demand nationwide.

The expanded partnership also includes retail agreements in the US with Nordstrom, Dillard’s, and Von Maur, as well as a flagship store in Seattle’s Bellevue Square.

“We’re proud to be deepening our partnership with David Jones,” said Tennille Dumbell, Frankie4‘s director of wholesale and supply chain, Apac.

“With styles already committed through to AW26 and an increased buy for the upcoming season, we’re delivering more choice to more women in-store across Australia.

“This growth demonstrates the confidence in our ongoing relationship and the strong response from customers nationwide.”