DigitalData

Kogan CTO shares seven experimental use cases for generative AI in retail

The next-generation of coding assistants are like auto-complete on steroids. Pexels
By Heather McIlvaine
Speaking at an industry event in Melbourne this week, Kogan CTO Goran Stefkovski described the launch of ChatGPT as the most significant technological event since the arrival of the first iPhone in 2007.  “They got 100 million users in just two months. It’s way bigger than that now. But everyone’s talking about it,” Stefkovski said at the Retail and Consumer Goods Gen AI Summit, hosted by the National Online Retail Association (NORA).  “The insane thing is, it’s

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay