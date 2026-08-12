BusinessStrategy

Why Next’s new flagship focuses on cheap space, not a high-street revival

Next flagship
Next’s new flagship at Bluewater in Kent. (Source: Supplied/Next)
By Tong Van
In the space of a week, British retailer Next made two moves that seem to pull in opposite directions. The retailer opened the biggest store in its near 45-year history then told the market that its shops were selling less than they did a year ago.  Next’s flagship store Spanning 132,000 square feet at Bluewater in Kent, Next’s new flagship is the centre’s first new anchor since 1999 and triples the space Next held there.  Of the new total, 83,000sqft is a trading floor, spre

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