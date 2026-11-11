Why these three brands are taking a different approach to Black Friday discounts

ime they shop. Saunders is not alone. While Black Friday remains one of the most profitable periods on the retail calendar, a cohort of Australian founders are beginning to wonder whether the yearly tradition of discounting stock in the peak gift-giving period is doing their businesses any favours. The price of a Black Friday bargain “I’ve done the big sales. I know how exciting they can be, and I know how much revenue they can generate. It’s not to say I’m anti-sale, but there’s also a side to discounting that people don’t necessarily see,” Saunders told Inside Retail. Her concerns point to the pressure these sales have on employees and the longer-term consequences of habitual discounting. “As business owners, we’re essentially training our customers how to shop with us.” Her alternative, ‘Change Your Fayt’, replaces percentage discounts with one big $50,000 cash prize and another $50,000 in smaller prizes. Saunders is curious to see whether giving away $100,000 will prove more profitable than offering discounts across the board. Every discounted purchase digs into a retailer’s margins, while her giveaway comes with a fixed prize budget, and she’ll be watching whether the gamble does indeed pay for itself. “Was I nervous about committing $100,000? Of course!” she said. Fayt is an established retailer with a loyal community; therefore, the gamble also offers publicity, but whether that translates into profitable sales remains an open question. Closing shop Amy Jones has taken an altogether different approach to Black Friday, a firm position for a cashmere label whose jumpers and cardigans can cost upwards of $400. Since 2021, the co-founder of Australian cashmere label Mia Fratino has closed her online store during the annual shopping event. “Ultimately we’re wanting to make a stance, I guess, we’re wanting to give our customers the respect and confidence to be able to purchase throughout the year, knowing that they’re getting honest and transparent pricing,” she told the ABC. Today, the brand is making an exception of sorts. “This year, we asked ourselves what else we could do with those four days,” Jones wrote in a blog post last week. From November 27 to 30, it will sell one specially designed piece, directing all profits to the Mia Fratino Foundation, which supports women and girls in Sri Lanka through business training and interest-free loans. The remainder of its online collection will be unavailable for purchase. As a third-generation knitwear manufacturer, Jones has a deep understanding of what goes into making a jumper and has always resisted the fashion industry’s promotional calendar. “We don’t price our garments with additional margins so they can be slashed for end-of-season run-out sales,” Jones explained during the brand’s first Black Friday boycott in 2021. Her philosophy also broadens to repairing damaged cashmere, including garments made by competing brands, with repairs starting at $50. The problem with being a bargain Georgie Gilbert, co-founder of Bronte, Soma and Twist Hairware, understands the dilemma from another vantage point – big retail. Her brands sell through Coles, Woolworths and Big W, where promotions of 30 and 50 per cent are already part of the retail routine. Gilbert says she and co-founder Camille spent 12 months perfecting Soma’s formulation within their target production cost, while sourcing fragrance, bottles and manufacturing locally to manage expenses. “You buy something at full price, only to see it heavily discounted a few weeks later, and it naturally makes you question what the product was actually worth in the first place,” she said. Black Friday remains one of the most lucrative periods on the retail calendar, and this year Australians are forecast to spend a record $7.2 billion over the cyber weekend, which makes Saunders’ $100,000 gamble all the more interesting. She has traded the familiar percentage-off promotion for a chance to win $50,000 in cash, while Jones will make just one Mia Fratino product available over the four-day event. Gilbert’s Soma and Twist, meanwhile, already participate in supermarket promotions offering discounts of up to 50 per cent. The three founders have different ideas about the value of a sale, but all are questioning the traditional Black Friday formula. Saunders, who knows what happens when customers grow accustomed to discounts, decided it was time to shake things up. “I wanted to challenge myself to do something completely different this year.” The question now is whether they can persuade shoppers to pay full price when the rest of the retail world is offering them many reasons to wait.