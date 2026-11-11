IR ProStrategy

Why these three brands are taking a different approach to Black Friday discounts

Brittany Saunders
Three Australian founders are questioning the true cost of a Black Friday sale. (Source: Fayt)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Brittney Saunders is preparing to give one of her customers $50,000. The founder of Australian fashion label Fayt has earmarked $100,000 for a prize campaign this Black Friday, an elaborate way of avoiding a discount, although Saunders has her reason for doing so.  After years of participating in the November sales frenzy, she has begun questioning what all those promotions are doing to the businesses that run them, especially when customers have been conditioned to expect a sale every time

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

A dark-haired woman standing in front of a wooden wall, wearing a Split59 workout set.
Strategy IR Pro

How Split59 is reintroducing itself to a new generation of athleisure shoppers

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Burger King storefront
Strategy IR Pro

Why Restaurant Brands is ceding Burger King China to a local partner

Tong Van
AI IR Pro

Why AI belongs behind the scenes of modern retail

Tahlia Whitfield
Store design IR Pro

Why women are returning to boutique lingerie for Kat the Label

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Claire West portrait
Supermarkets

Woolworths marketing exec to depart for Guzman Y Gomez 

Sean Cao
Woman eating popcorn
Online marketplaces

Kogan enters streaming market with ad-supported TV platform

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay