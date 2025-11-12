CareersSupermarkets

Woolworths marketing exec to depart for Guzman Y Gomez 

Claire West portrait
Claire West West has been Woolworths’ marketing executive since November 2023. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Sean Cao

Woolworths GM of brand and marketing Claire West is leaving the supermarket giant to become director of marketing at Guzman Y Gomez (GYG).

West, who has been Woolworths’ marketing executive since November 2023, will assume her new role at the Mexican restaurant chain in February.

Prior to her current position, West was head of marketing, brand and strategy at discount chain Big W. She was previously the marketing director of Westpac for more than six years.

“We are incredibly excited to have a senior executive of Claire’s calibre leading our marketing team in Australia,” Lara Thom, global chief marketing officer at GYG, said in a media release.

“The growth GYG is seeing is phenomenal, and I have no doubt that Claire is going to add yet another layer of marketing excellence to the growth of the brand and the talent in the team.”

According to GYG, West will be responsible for spearheading the brand’s marketing operations in Australia, while working alongside Alison Peake, director of communications, PR and events, to support the business and its restaurants, locally and internationally.

The company’s delivery and guest experience, content and strategy, local and national area marketing, digital, and creative teams will all report to her.

Guzman Y Gomez posted robust growth in the last fiscal year, with network sales surging 23 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Recommended By IR

Quad Lock booth at trade show
Sports & adventure

Thule Group to acquire Quad Lock for $500 million

Celene Ignacio
People ride on a scooter past a JD.com ad promoting Singles Day shopping festival, in Beijing, China.
E-commerce IR Pro

Singles’ Day delivers e-commerce boost to Chinese retail giants Alibaba, JD.com

Tong Van
A model wears outfit from On's women's sportswear range.
Sports & adventure

Sportswear brand On marks record third quarter as sales surge 32 per cent 

Sean Cao
Bianca Richards, Head of Retail Operations, LSKD looking off camera
Sports & adventure

LSKD’s head of retail operations on leadership, listening and healthy conflict

Tamera Francis
Kendall Jenner wearing Aussie sunglasses brand Shevoke
Marketing IR Pro

Shevoke founder shares how Kendall and Kylie Jenner sold out her sunglasses

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Don Grocer appointed director of Cosette.
Luxury

Don Grover appointed director of luxury reseller Cosette

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.