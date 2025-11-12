Woolworths marketing exec to depart for Guzman Y Gomez 

Woolworths GM of brand and marketing Claire West is leaving the supermarket giant to become director of marketing at Guzman Y Gomez (GYG).

West, who has been Woolworths’ marketing executive since November 2023, will assume her new role at the Mexican restaurant chain in February.

Prior to her current position, West was head of marketing, brand and strategy at discount chain Big W. She was previously the marketing director of Westpac for more than six years.

“We are incredibly excited to have a senior executive of Claire’s calibre leading our marketing team in Australia,” Lara Thom, global chief marketing officer at GYG, said in a media release.

“The growth GYG is seeing is phenomenal, and I have no doubt that Claire is going to add yet another layer of marketing excellence to the growth of the brand and the talent in the team.”

According to GYG, West will be responsible for spearheading the brand’s marketing operations in Australia, while working alongside Alison Peake, director of communications, PR and events, to support the business and its restaurants, locally and internationally.

The company’s delivery and guest experience, content and strategy, local and national area marketing, digital, and creative teams will all report to her.

Guzman Y Gomez posted robust growth in the last fiscal year, with network sales surging 23 per cent to $1.2 billion.