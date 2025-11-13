BusinessHealth & beauty

Shaver Shop sees sales growth driven by online sales

Image of bathroom appliances.
The retailer did not provide FY26 sales or earnings guidance. (Source: Facebook)
By Darshana Gupta

Shaver Shop Group has reported a 3.3 per cent increase in total sales for the financial year to date through November 10, driven by stronger in-store conversions and continued growth in online sales.

Like-for-like sales rose 1.7 per cent, while online sales increased 10.8 per cent and in-store sales were up 1.4 per cent.

Shaver Shop said higher transaction volumes and improved in-store conversion rates offset a slight decline in average in-store transaction values.

Gross margins remained above last year’s levels, consistent with expectations reported at its August annual results, as Shaver Shop’s private label brand Transform-UTM did not launch until late October last year.

The company said promotional campaigns for the upcoming Black Friday, Christmas and Boxing Day trading periods have been finalised, with strong stock coverage across key product lines.

However, the retailer did not provide FY26 sales or earnings guidance, citing the material impact of the upcoming peak retail season on half-year and full-year results.

