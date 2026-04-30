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Super Retail Group names new Rebel, Supercheap MDs

Rebel storefront
Rebel sales rose 4.8 per cent in H1. (Source: Macarthur Square)
By Sean Cao

Super Retail Group has appointed new MDs for its Rebel and Supercheap Auto businesses.

Jenny Child will take over the leadership of Rebel starting in June, succeeding Gary Williams. Ben McConnell has been promoted to MD of Supercheap Auto from an interim role, effective immediately.

Child was previously CEO and executive director of Oroton Group, having led the revival of the luxury brand between 2021 and 2025. Prior to that, she was a partner in McKinsey & Company’s consumer and retail practice.

McConnell had served as interim MD at Supercheap Auto since last November. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce, operations and marketing experience within the group.

The listed retail group has also named its new CFO, Sarah Hunter, who will join as CFO designate on June 1. David Burns, who has been CFO since 2012, will remain in the role until August 28 before retiring in November.

Hunter was most recently MD of Officeworks and a long-serving member of the Wesfarmers leadership team. She brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in the retail sector.

For the first half of this fiscal year, Super Retail Group saw its revenue increase 4.2 per cent, while profits fell 19.8 per cent.

Supercheap Auto’s sales led the group during the period, increasing by 5.1 per cent. Rebel sales rose 4.8 per cent.

Other businesses under Super Retail Group include BCF and Macpac.

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