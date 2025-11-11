The Iconic sees continued growth in Q3, plans more investments in AI, delivery

Online fashion retailer The Iconic has reported solid top-line growth in the third quarter, extending the positive momentum that began last year.

The company’s net merchandise value (NMV) increased 4.9 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, reflecting stronger demand and improving customer trends in ANZ.

Revenue rose 2.3 per cent to $145.7 million, supported by an improved assortment and marketplace expansion in the region.

Gross profit margin increased 1.5 ppt to 48.6 per cent, driven by a higher share of marketplace and platform services and disciplined commercial execution. Active customer count lifted 4.7 per cent.

According to management, the company returned to positive growth in last year’s second half and maintained an upward trajectory through this year’s first half.

The positive momentum continued into the third quarter thanks to core strategic levers, including an elevated fashion assortment, enhanced customer experience, faster delivery times, and strengthened full-funnel marketing activity.

“The Iconic’s Q3 results show our strategy is working,” said CEO Jere Calmes. “The platform is attracting customers and brand partners, and we’re translating that into improved margins and positive NMV growth in ANZ, proof we’re building a more scalable, profitable business.”

Calmes said the company will keep investing in faster delivery, AI and its new loyalty program in the coming time to ensure sustained growth.