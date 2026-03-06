Featured PostElectronics & appliances

JB Hi-Fi vows to ‘vigorously defend’ huge class action lawsuit

A closeup of a jb hi-fi store sign
JB Hi-Fi denies the allegations of the lawsuit
By Harry Booth

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi is standing its ground against a wide-ranging class action lawsuit, brought by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers.

Any customer that bought an extended warranty from JB Hi-Fi between January 1, 2011, and December 8, 2023, could be eligible for compensation, the plaintiff claims.

“Extended warranties sold by JB Hi-Fi to consumers have little or no value because consumers already have those rights for free under the Australian Consumer Law,” the allegations continue.

The Honourable Justice Delany, the judge presiding over the case, has ordered for the initial trial to begin on October 5. It is expected to run for six weeks.

Maurice Blackburn has been attempting to notify potential ‘group members’ of the lawsuit.

“You are a group member in the JB Hi-Fi Class Action if you bought an extended warranty (also known as Extended Care and Extra Care) from JB Hi-Fi in-store or online in Australia any time between 1 January 2011 and 8 December 2023,” the lawyers said. 

“You are a group member even if you have made a claim under the warranty or if your warranty has expired. If you meet the description above, you are already part of the class action.”

In response to the case filing in the Supreme Court of Victoria, a spokesperson for JB Hi-Fi told Inside Retail: “JB Hi-Fi takes compliance with its legal obligations very seriously, denies the allegations made in the proceedings and intends to vigorously defend the proceedings.”

Recommended By IR

bunnings interior
Hardware

Wesfarmers to book up to $130 million profit from BPI structure wind up

Celene Ignacio
Image of Ally Fashion logo and counter in store
Financial

Australian retailer Ally Fashion collapses, will shutter 51 stores immediately

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Executive interviews IR Pro

Moleskine’s CEO Christophe Archaimbault on his leadership journey

Tong Van
Online marketplaces

AliExpress emerges as Australia’s most-downloaded shopping app

Celene Ignacio
Din Tai Fung restaurant and Double Chin Eats side by side
Regulatory

Din Tai Fung terminates Australian franchisee after major wage violation

Kaycee Enerva
Workforce IR Pro

The factors behind Country Road Group’s 71 per cent profit dive

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.