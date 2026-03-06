JB Hi-Fi vows to ‘vigorously defend’ huge class action lawsuit

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi is standing its ground against a wide-ranging class action lawsuit, brought by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers.

Any customer that bought an extended warranty from JB Hi-Fi between January 1, 2011, and December 8, 2023, could be eligible for compensation, the plaintiff claims.

“Extended warranties sold by JB Hi-Fi to consumers have little or no value because consumers already have those rights for free under the Australian Consumer Law,” the allegations continue.

The Honourable Justice Delany, the judge presiding over the case, has ordered for the initial trial to begin on October 5. It is expected to run for six weeks.

Maurice Blackburn has been attempting to notify potential ‘group members’ of the lawsuit.

“You are a group member in the JB Hi-Fi Class Action if you bought an extended warranty (also known as Extended Care and Extra Care) from JB Hi-Fi in-store or online in Australia any time between 1 January 2011 and 8 December 2023,” the lawyers said.

“You are a group member even if you have made a claim under the warranty or if your warranty has expired. If you meet the description above, you are already part of the class action.”

In response to the case filing in the Supreme Court of Victoria, a spokesperson for JB Hi-Fi told Inside Retail: “JB Hi-Fi takes compliance with its legal obligations very seriously, denies the allegations made in the proceedings and intends to vigorously defend the proceedings.”