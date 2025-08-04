How Lululemon is testing a new store model in Southeast Asia through community 

ound movement and mindfulness. Rethinking experiential retail The brand said the idea was to move beyond a transactional experience. “Our new store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre represents Lululemon’s first retail-meets-wellness collaboration in Southeast Asia,” Tim Campbell-Scott, market director at Lululemon Southeast Asia, told Inside Retail. “What sets this store apart from other brands’ flagship efforts is the authentic fusion of retail innovation with holistic wellbeing.” Located next to Within, the store spans roughly 560sqm. Its interior design draws from both urban and natural aesthetics, combining geometric lighting and warm oak finishes with ceiling lattices reminiscent of traditional shophouses. “Ultimately, this store reflects Lululemon’s broader vision of elevating human potential by helping guests feel their best through fostering community-led partnerships and creating spaces that inspire personal transformation,” he said. “The response so far has been very positive.” From ambassador to collaborator The decision to collaborate with Kong was a natural extension of the brand’s long-standing relationship with the wellness leader. Her relationship with Lululemon dates back over a decade, beginning in Vancouver and deepening in Singapore, where she became one of the brand’s first local ambassadors. “Throughout this time, Betty has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to mindfulness, purposeful movement, and uplifting those around her,” Campbell-Scott said. “Betty’s journey with Lululemon perfectly embodies the community leadership we strive to foster as a brand. “She leads by example, creating spaces like Within studio that support self-awareness, holistic wellness, and personal transformation. Her authentic connection to the community and her ability to inspire others to embrace wellbeing reflects the very essence of Lululemon’s values. Betty’s leadership is rooted not just in influence, but in genuine care and service to the people she engages with, making her a true partner in advancing our mission to elevate human potential through community.” Campbell-Scott explained that this alignment is key to understanding Lululemon’s broader strategy in Asia, which prioritises long-term cultural fit over rapid expansion. Rather than parachuting in global campaigns, the brand builds locally resonant experiences, whether that’s through Asian-fit product lines, region-specific curation, or meaningful partnerships like this one. “This collaboration reflects our desire to journey alongside our community as it grows, creating spaces where people can connect, move and thrive together. It’s a partnership rooted in shared values and a genuine commitment to making a positive impact,” he added. A testbed for the region While Lululemon has experimented with experiential concepts in cities like New York and London, this is its first such venture into Southeast Asia and its first globally to be built in direct partnership with a third-party studio. Lululemon has not confirmed whether the retail-meets-studio model will be expanded to other markets in Southeast Asia. For now, Singapore serves as a testbed, both for the store format and for the brand’s regional strategy. “Market entries differ across regions due to culture and guest behaviour. Europe values heritage and tradition, while Southeast Asia is fast-evolving, with a dynamic audience eager for innovation and community,” Scott said. “What excites me about Southeast Asia is its energy and diversity, with vibrant communities passionate about wellness and self-expression. This makes it an ideal place to introduce our retail-meets-wellness concept and build authentic connections.” The studio partnership also reflects the wider rise of boutique fitness and wellness culture across the region. In cities like Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta, locally owned studios have become important community anchors, drawing audience members who are seeking more holistic approaches to wellbeing. “The rise of studio culture here shows how committed people here are to holistic wellness. By partnering with local studios like Within, we can offer a meaningful experience that blends movement, community and retail in a way that truly resonates,” Campbell-Scott concluded. Further reading: How Lululemon Southeast Asia’s Tim Campbell-Scott found his stride in retail.