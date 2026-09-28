BusinessStrategy

Thailand pivots to the ‘high value’ tourist

cityscape of Bangkok at dusk with bustling traffic and skyline in view
The country has still struggled to get the number of international visitors up to pre-Covid levels. (Source: Michal Vaško via Pexels)
By Michael Baker
Around Asia, tourism patterns are changing, partly for geopolitical reasons and partly because some governments, most notably Thailand, are trying to spruce up their international images and go all-out to raise the demographic profile of their overseas visitors. Thailand has long tried to get as many tourists squeezing through its doors as it possibly could, but the government has now announced to the world that the gig is up, and it is pivoting to quality over quantity. The marketing pitch to s

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