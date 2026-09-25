Amazon rolls out new agentic AI for third-party sellers

Amazon on Wednesday introduced a new agentic artificial intelligence service for third-party sellers on its main e-commerce site, expanding automation features for easier listing and inventory management.

Agents are fast becoming the hottest area of growth in AI because they can perform multiple actions with little to no human intervention. Here are some details:

Known as “workflows,” the service runs continuously to carry out seller prompts such as an alert if their ratings suddenly decline or monitoring pricing for specific products.

The Seller Assistant platform can store each seller’s profile for custom recommendations, including for item pricing, promotions and inventory management.

The seller agent can connect to AI tools that sellers already use through a plug-in, initially through Amazon’s Quick and Anthropic’s Claude services.

The new agent will be free for any seller to use and optional, said Amazon’s Mary Beth Westmoreland, vice president of worldwide selling experience.

Sellers can decide how much personal data they share with Amazon through the new agentic service.