BusinessStrategy

Why DFI Group has simplified its empire to stay competitive in Asia

Mannings
DFI’s sales in health and beauty rose 7 per cent to US$2.6 billion. (Source: DFI Retail Group)
By Tong Van
DFI Group is turning itself into a leaner, data-driven operating company after years of portfolio complexity and uneven performance. The Hong Kong-based retail conglomerate, whose brands span supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores and Ikea franchises across Asia, reported a sharp rebound in 2025 earnings, with profit swinging to US$235 million, reversing a loss the year before. “Effective execution of our strategy drove strong financial performance and higher shareholder returns in 2025,

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

andrew lowe on white background
Luxury

Michael Hill appoints Andrew Lowe as interim CEO

Celene Ignacio
expanded fashion spree graphic
Shopping centres & malls

Expanded Fashion Spree to open in third quarter

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Experts discuss Printemps’ chance of success in the US retail market

Nicole Kirichanskaya
A close-up of a clothing rack in a retail store
Data IR Pro

How AI-driven hyper-personalisation is transforming retail

John Costello
rouse hill town centre
Strategy

Rouse Hill Town Centre to proceed with $200 million transformation

Celene Ignacio
Head shot of Nicola Clement wearing a gray-green blazer and white t-shirt against a brick wall
Leadership IR Pro

Nicola Clement on e-commerce evolution and retail digital transformation

Heather McIlvaine
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay