Pet Circle names Alistair Venn as its new CEO

Pet Circle has appointed Alistair Venn as its new CEO to lead the company’s online channel growth with new technology investments integrated into its operations.

Before joining Pet Circle in February as COO, Venn held leadership roles at Menulog and Woolworths, where he oversaw the companies’ e-commerce operations.

Mike Frizell, co-founder of Pet Circle, is stepping down as CEO, with Venn succeeding him in the position. Frizell will take on the role of chair of the board.

“In the time we’ve worked together, I’ve seen firsthand Alistair’s ability to inspire teams, sharpen strategy and deliver results,” said Frizell.

In a move to boost its e-commerce efficiency, Pet Circle has implemented and invested in AI-driven technology and infrastructure, including warehouse automation, personalised customer experience, and faster delivery.