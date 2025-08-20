Rodd & Gunn to open flagship in Melbourne heritage site

New Zealand fashion and lifestyle brand Rodd & Gunn will open a global flagship in October at 280 Little Collins Street, Melbourne.

Known for its Gothic facade, pink-and-blue terracotta cladding and art-deco detailing, the heritage-listed site has long been a landmark in the city. It is the same building Mecca opened its giant flagship earlier this month.

Designed by architect Harry Norris, the four-level store will combine fashion, dining and hospitality.

The brand will occupy the southern wing of the building, which was once home to Cole’s original store and later David Jones Men’s.

CEO Mike Beagly said the brand understood the building’s role in Melbourne’s history and wanted to honour its legacy.

“Every design choice was made to respect its heritage while creating something new for today’s guest,” he explained. “From restored architectural details to subtle references to its past.”

The interiors are designed by Studio Y and feature spaces that shift in tone across four levels:

Cellar Retail & Caffetteria (lower ground): A wine-led space with intimate booth seating, checkerboard flooring, and a Cocktail Laboratory by Matt Bax, paired with an Italian-inspired menu.

Retail Floor (ground): A refined and immersive showcase of the brand, combining marble joinery and timber finishes with modern product displays.

Member’s Bar (mezzanine): A loyalty-only retreat with sculptural lighting, wood panelling, and a private club atmosphere.

The Lodge Dining Room (level 1): Led by Michelin-starred chef Matt Lambert and head chef James Evangelinos, the restaurant offers locally sourced produce through a la carte options and tasting menus, paired with wines selected by New Zealand master sommelier Cameron Douglas.

“Every surface in this flagship tells a story: a dialogue between past and present that honours both the building’s history and our brand,” added Josh Beagley, director of The Lodge Group.