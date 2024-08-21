BusinessFood & beverage

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises books lower net profit

(Source: Domino's Australia/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises saw net profit decline despite higher sales during the past fiscal year.

The company’s net profit fell 1.9 per cent to $120.4 million while network sales grew 4.6 per cent to $4.19 billion and online sales rose 7.5 per cent to $3.37 billion.

Same-store sales growth stood at 1.5 per cent, while network store count rose 0.3 per cent to 3795.

The group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 4.5 per cent to $362.7 million.

“The work we have done to deliver savings to the store network – to reduce costs in stores, and importantly in adding new, inspired products to the menu – has been crucial not only for our franchise partners, but also for customers as they increasingly choose Domino’s for the great value we offer for more meal occasions,” said Don Meij, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises CEO and MD.

Its ANZ EBIT climbed 10.4 per cent to $124.1 million while Europe EBIT surged 33.8 per cent to $70.7 million.

However, Asia EBIT plunged 28.7 per cent to $42.9 million amid external factors including geopolitical tensions affecting Malaysia.

“There are promising signs in H2 24 from our extensive work in Japan on pricing and our menu, including growth in our delivered meals and growth in the number of customers served,” said Meij.

For this fiscal year, the company expects store openings to be flat to slightly positive, with gross store openings around 3 per cent of the network. This will be offset by planned store closures to improve profitability in France and Japan.

The company also anticipates Malaysian sales to remain negative until the fiscal second quarter.

