BusinessFood & beverage

Collins Foods books slightly higher half-year revenue

taco bell
Collins Foods’ revenue from continuing operations rose 1.2 per cent to $703.5 million. (Source: Taco Bell Australia/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Collins Foods booked slightly higher revenue in the half-year ended October 30, reflecting modest growth in Australia and softness in Europe.

The fast food chain operator saw revenue from continuing operations rise 1.2 per cent year over year to $703.5 million.

KFC Australia’s revenue increased 2.7 per cent to $536.8 million, thanks to six net new restaurants during the period.

Meanwhile, KFC Europe slid 3.4 per cent to $142.1 million amid ongoing weak consumer sentiment due to cost of living pressures.

Taco Bell declined 2 per cent to $24.6 million, with its free-standing drive-thru format outperforming the network, particularly in Victoria.

Collins Foods’ statutory net income plunged 52.3 per cent to $24.1 million due to a $20.2 million gain on sale of Sizzler Asia in the prior year and underlying performance.

In the first seven weeks of the second half, KFC Australia’s sales climbed 3.9 per cent while KFC Europe slid 1.6 per cent and Taco Bell’s performance remained flat.

“The business has strong fundamentals and is well positioned to benefit as consumer confidence returns,” said Xavier Simonet, Collins Food MD and CEO.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Department stores IR Pro

After the golden age: Why department stores are no longer glamorous

Robert Crawford
Customer IR Pro

Meet Gen Alpha, the kids and tweens already influencing purchase decisions

Mark McCrindle
Supermarkets

Metcash’s revenue rises amid higher food, liquor, hardware sales

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Here’s a look at the consumer trends set to shape APAC retail in 2024

Anil Prabha
Financial

Propel Group to sell Driza-Bone business

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay