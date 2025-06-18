How Bonds’ new campaign tackles the semantics of menstruation

paign is the reintroduction of Bonds’ beloved Bloody Comfy Period Undies, now with a new and improved fit and an extended built-in gusset for better coverage. In addition to this, the brand has introduced period technology into its best-selling Retro Rib range, expanding its commitment to combining style, comfort and function for leakproof confidence. Beyond product innovation, the campaign aims to inspire a cultural shift. “It’s scary to think that even today, saying the word period can send many into a nervous sweat. The simple truth is we still have a long way to go in breaking down period stigmas – and it’s about bloody time we stopped tiptoeing around them,” Bonds’ senior brand manager Edwina Mollder told Inside Retail. “This campaign is another chapter in our mission to tell it like it is, and we believe this attitude goes a long way in connecting with Aussies and getting them to try something new,” she added. A spotlight on real voices Periods have long been shrouded in euphemisms. There are over 5000 names for menstruation globally, from “Shark Week” to “Aunt Flo”, according to Bonds. The new campaign is built around the idea that it’s time to drive this message home. Bonds has partnered with women who are breaking barriers in their fields, including Australian Olympic canoeist Jessica Fox. Known for her resilience and excellence in sport, Fox brings authenticity to the campaign by discussing how working with her cycle, not against it, helps her perform her best. “As a household name and Olympic athlete, Jess brings her own unique period experience to our campaign,” Moller expressed. “Her openness to challenge the stigmas that still exist within sport is a powerful reminder that these stories need to be told – simply put, you cannot be what you cannot see,” she said. Alongside Fox, Bonds features other trailblazing women who speak candidly about their experiences, helping shift the narrative from shame to strength. The campaign is live across out-of-home, digital and social channels, showcasing bold visuals and unfiltered messaging designed to provoke conversation and inspire action. Rooted in comfort and confidence For over a century, Bonds has been synonymous with comfort. But in recent years, the brand has extended that legacy into new territory – championing body positivity, inclusivity and social progress through its campaigns and product lines. The Bloody Comfy Period Undies first launched in 2020, offering a sustainable, comfortable alternative to disposable period products. The updated version reflects customer feedback, with improvements in fit, absorbency and design. Meanwhile, the introduction of period tech into the Retro Rib range means customers don’t have to sacrifice style for practicality. “Our design and innovation team are always looking for opportunities to continuously improve and evolve our products. After years of listening closely to feedback, what they loved and what could be improved, we took the time to carefully review and enhance the range,” Moller said. “It’s no secret that our period undies are bloody comfy, but now we’ve levelled them up with a few thoughtful tweaks to gusset length and fit so they’re even easier to use and to ditch those disposables,” she added. Leading by example The campaign is designed to engage everyone, whether they menstruate or not. By eliminating the coded language and inviting everyone into the conversation, Bonds is helping to foster empathy, understanding and ultimately progress. From a retail perspective, the campaign arrives at a pivotal time. Consumers are looking for brands that align with their values, and Bonds has managed to blend product innovation with a strong ethical message. With the period underwear market projected to grow substantially in the coming years, Bonds is well-positioned to capture a significant share, particularly by appealing to Gen Z and millennial shoppers who expect transparency and inclusivity from their favourite brands. And with high-profile endorsements like Jessica Fox, the campaign carries the kind of authenticity that builds long-term brand loyalty.