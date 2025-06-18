Noosa Chocolate Factory opens store at Chermside

Queensland-based Noosa Chocolate Factory will open a new store and cafe at Westfield Chermside in Brisbane.

The expansion comes after the reopening of Noosa’s Adelaide Street flagship store earlier this year.

The new store and cafe will carry chocolate-coated fruits and nuts, slabs, rocky road, hot chocolate and cafe staples.

The company’s commitment to the use of real ingredients with no preservatives or additives will continue with its Chermside store.

Noosa Chocolate Factory’s growth comes despite the rising prices of cocoa globally and cost-of-living pressures.

The new store opening will create 13 new permanent and casual jobs in addition to the 70 staff already employed by the company across Noosa’s stores and factories.