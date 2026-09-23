City of Sydney to launch permanent on-street dining areas

City of Sydney is set to convert roughly 150 temporary on-street dining spaces into permanent footpath extensions, following positive public feedback on proposed operational changes.

This initiative will replace existing concrete barriers with permanent infrastructure and will complement plans for additional permanent footpath extensions during major upgrades along Darlinghurst Road, Erskineville Road, and Stanley Street.

After receiving more than 150 submissions from residents, businesses, and local organisations, the program guidelines have been revised to include several streamlined measures that support local hospitality while ensuring public access.

The new policy simplifies application processes, reduces notification requirements, and offers five-year approvals for new permanent extensions whenever possible.

Businesses will have increased flexibility, including the ability to expand outdoor seating adjacent to neighbouring properties (subject to approval), place dining on both sides of a footpath if space allows, and add planter boxes for greening.

Administrative burdens have been eased by removing restrictions on standing without tables, eliminating duplicate application processes, and waiving additional requirements for food service, toilets, and heaters.

Throughout these updates, the City remains committed to ensuring clear and continuous pathways for pedestrians, people with disabilities, and parents with prams.

To support business adoption during the transition, the City’s compliance approach will prioritise communication and education until February 1 next year, reserving strict enforcement for significant public safety matters.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore AO emphasised that the program balances support for local commercial spaces with broader community accessibility.

“Both community and business have expressed strong support for our recent proposals which will make outdoor dining easier and boost the vibrancy of neighbourhoods and high streets. These latest changes will further enhance outdoor dining experiences while making the city more accessible for those passing through our streets,” said Moore.

Initiated in 2020 to offer free public footpath and road space to local businesses, the City of Sydney has allocated up to $20 million in its long-term financial plan for the program.

Over 2600 applications have been approved, creating roughly 16,000sqm of dining space supporting more than 1000 businesses.

Subject to Council endorsement, updated guidelines take effect on October 1, with progressive construction scheduled to run for eight years starting in early next year.