Noosa Chocolate Factory revamps its Adelaide location 

Noosa Chocolate Factory is undertaking “a massive renovation” of its Adelaide facility to add more chocolate and a takeaway option.

The location, which will open late this month at 156 Adelaide Street, follows Noosa Chocolate’s new site in Brisbane Arcade.

“Work is now underway in our 156 Adelaide Street store and cafe, with space already created to stock more hand-crafted chocolates alongside our takeaway coffee offering,” said Nick Southon, GM of Noosa Chocolate Factory.

“In the New Year, we will be fully open with additional new space giving our loyal Brisbane customers and visitors the chance to sit and enjoy their coffee and hot chocolate in-store.”

In addition, Southon stated that Noosa Chocolate’s retail price will climb somewhat as the global chocolate industry deals with rising cocoa commodity prices.

“We are committed to using natural ingredients rather than substituting with artificial flavours or diluting the cocoa quantities in our products,” he added.

Noosa Chocolate, founded in 2009, pledges to “uncomplicated chocolate products made fresh in the last 72 hours”. The company operates five sites, three of which combine the cafe concept.

Larger rival chocolatier Haigh’s Chocolates is building a $130 million manufacturing and warehouse hub.