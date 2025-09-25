Shopping centre launches Australia’s first Bag Swap

Shopping centre developer JMK Retail has launched Australia’s first Bag Swap program in Yamanto Central, part of the group’s portfolio.

The initiative helps eliminate the nation’s shopping dilemmas of ‘forgetting your reusable bag’.

At the ‘Bag Trees’ area, placed near the centre, reusable bags in good condition, including fabric, canvas and woven plastic, that can be borrowed, swapped or donated, while damaged or worn bags, rather than ending up in landfill, will be sent to recycling partners.

“We’re not waiting for change to happen, we’re building it into the retail experience,” said Vicki Leavy, GM of JMK Retail.

“Our Bag Swap program makes it easy for people to do the right thing, while reinforcing our centres as local hubs for sustainable living.”

Leavy added that the program is a ‘dual-purpose system’, preventing Australia’s waste challenge from escalating by giving bags a second life, while fostering a mutual sense of community in sustainable shopping practices.

JMK Retail expects to expand the Bag Swap program across its wider network of Queensland-based centres.

“The retail sector is an industry leader in this country, supporting jobs and the lives of Australians. Our centres are designed not just for shopping, but for shaping better communities,” Leavy said.

Earlier this month, single-use plastics, including containers, straws, cutlery, cups, and bowls, were banned in South Australia. Last month, Ingka Group invested in Chinese plastics recycler Re-mall in a bid to reduce plastic waste.