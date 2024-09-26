B Corp Certification drives the triple bottom line: people, planet and profit

rting a better way of doing business that’s working towards a better future for our planet and the people on it. At the same time, companies around the world are reaping the benefits of B Corp Certification for business performance. In fact, a recent report on the Financial Performance and Resilience of B Corps indicates that certified companies are prospering in terms of workforce growth, and outperforming other businesses. Each day, B Corps continue to prove it’s possible to be a high-performing business and a positive contributor to the environment and society at large. 1. Banish Banish joined the B Corp ranking three years ago. I found the process reaffirming. The certification not only helps us attract new brands and consumers but also has been fundamental to forming partnerships with other B Corps whose values are similar. As a small business, B Corp Certification provides us with the third-party gravitas that shows we are an organisation whose purpose is for good. The ‘big B’ is a symbol of trust and transparency. All B Corp Certified organisations must publicly display their scores online, and companies must recertify every three years (or after a change in control of ownership or Initial Public Offer) in a bid to improve and develop their impact continuously. I spoke with leaders from two B Corps about why the certification is so important to them, and why it should be a priority for all businesses. 2. Unilever Australia and New Zealand One of the largest Australian B Corp-certified businesses is Unilever Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), the maker of iconic brands like OMO, Paddle Pop and Continental. Unilever ANZ Head of B Corp, David Dwyer said, “On any given day, millions of Aussie and Kiwi households use our products. We have both a responsibility and an opportunity to use our scale as a force for good. “Getting B Corp Certified was no easy feat. Certification involved our entire business being put under the microscope, assessing everything from the way we reduce plastic waste and emissions, to the way we source sustainably, look after our employees, support local charities and stand up for a more equitable and inclusive society. A few examples of this in ANZ are our shift to 100 per cent renewable grid electricity to power our factories, and introduction of the four-day work week.” B Corp Certification has also played a key role in helping the sustainability leader attract strong, purpose-driven talent, which strengthens the viability of its business. “B Corp Certification is a validation of the actions we’ve implemented across Australia and New Zealand, and a motivator to strive even further,” Dwyer said. “But we’re not stopping there. With our re-certification due in 2025, we look forward to continuing to identify areas of improvement across our business, including implementing our decarbonisation roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.” 3. Boody In 2021, Boody became Australia and New Zealand’s first underwear brand to obtain B Corp Certification status. It’s a business that has quite literally woven sustainability into its strategy, with its garments made predominantly from iconic bamboo and Lyolyte fibres. “By obtaining B Corp Certification, we aim to assure our community that we are a business they can trust, one that is deeply invested in their welfare and the betterment of society as a whole,” said Ruth Haffenden, Head of Brand and Marketing. “We believe that by aligning ourselves with the B Corp movement, we are not only making a positive impact on the environment and society but also reinforcing trust in our growing and comfy Boody community.”B Corp is truly a business case for doing good work and doing good business at the same time. Purpose is not a substitute for a good value proposition. It’s an additional driver of consumer preference. The sooner business prioritises purpose-led work, the better we can be in driving performance and impact. B Corp Certification should become the norm for businesses that want to be the force for good that consumers are craving. Lottie Dalziel is a business owner and leading voice for sustainability in Australia. She is the founder of Banish, an education platform that helps Australians reduce their waste, and the Banish Recycling and Disposal initiative.