How to ensure the mental wellness of your people to boost productivity

For people to have mental wellness and be productive, applying the 3D rule is important. The first D is delete. What is a task that is not adding any value, it can be deleted. It may be a meeting that you attend that you don’t need to, or a report you create that no one reads. By deleting tasks, you create room in your diary for things that are more value-adding. The second D is delegate. There are some things that are better off done by others. That may be because it is cheaper for them to do it than for you to do it, or they may have better skills than you do, or both. The third D is Do. Once you have deleted and delegated, the tasks left over are the ones you must do. By applying the principle in that order each day, you work on things that matter, work fewer hours, and are more productive. As business leaders and owners, we can encourage our people to adopt the 3D principle. Daily rituals Encouraging your people to have daily rituals at work and outside is a great way to manage their mental wellness, which leads to better productivity. I suggest using the 10/10/10 rule each day. I learned this at a training almost 10 years ago. It is for 10 mins of meditation, 10 mins of journaling and 10 mins of reading. Meditation scientifically shows the benefits of slowing down and becoming more present. Reading allows you to grow mentally. Journaling the challenges you have as well as gratitude for what you have can help you feel like you have enough and also deal with unprocessed feelings which can be great for your emotional health. Other rituals can include 30 minutes of exercise. At work, encouraging people to take breaks in between meetings, going for a walk at lunch, or even getting people to close their eyes and take deep breaths for one minute before a meeting begins, can all help with mental wellness. Boundaries Everyone needs boundaries. I encourage business leaders and owners to create a boundary on not only working hours but when you are accessible and equally when they are not accessible. For example, people can answer emails and calls till 6 pm but unless there is an emergency, people working in the business are not available. Having times when you are not available is important to ‘close off’ the times you work and don’t work. Many people I know are working longer hours with fewer breaks despite working remotely part-time or full-time. This is unhealthy as there is no containment of work and non-work hours. It is also creating a culture of always ‘being on’ which is unproductive and not good for your mental health. Encouraging our people to stop is important. Conclusion As business leaders and owners, discussing some of these strategies and making them part of the culture of caring for your people will lead to greater productivity. Making people feel like they matter is not only essential for productivity and well-being, but it is also the right thing to do and running a business from a different perspective.