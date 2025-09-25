Haglöfs’ China comeback: How a century-old brand plans to scale fast

to roll out 25 stores across 18 cities in just three months. “The market demand here is both massive and high-quality,” Jerry Who, CEO at Haglöfs China, told Inside Retail. Once considered a fad-driven segment defined by casual hikers in logo-heavy jackets, it has matured into a lifestyle and performance-driven industry. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics accelerated this shift, helping turn outdoor activity from niche hobby into mainstream pursuit. “The ‘mass niche’ characteristic of China’s market offers unique opportunities,” Who said, adding unlike traditional niche markets in other regions, every category in China has the potential to scale into a huge segment – there is no true ‘niche’ here, only ‘mass niche’ with broad audience bases. “For Haglöfs, a Swedish heritage brand specialising in technical outdoor gear, this means the brand’s professional advantages can reach a far larger group of consumers than in other markets.” The first store is located at Kerry Parkside, which has become a hub for outdoor and sportswear brands, from Arc’teryx to The North Face. “Its proximity to the Shanghai New International Expo Center adds unique value. During major industry events like the annual ISPO show, the store becomes a “must-visit” destination for enterprise leaders, industry professionals, and media,” the executive added. “This not only boosts the brand’s exposure among industry insiders but also allows Haglöfs to directly interact with key stakeholders, gaining insights into market trends and building B2B connections.” Physical retail may be the foundation, but digital is the multiplier. Haglöfs’ China strategy includes what it calls a three-tier e-marketing ecosystem designed to build brand depth and community. At the top tier are brand-defining campaigns that emphasise authenticity, such as a ‘Vassi Skiing Camping in North Sweden’ activation aimed at Chinese fans of high-performance experiences. The second tier focuses on product storytelling, linking design details to consumer needs, including pants with ‘long silhouette’ tailoring to flatter Chinese body types while maintaining functionality. The third tier centres on community-building through initiatives like ‘Wake up where the adventure is’, which encourages consumers to join overnight outdoor activities and share experiences online. Learning from failure This is not Haglöfs’ first foray into China. Its earlier attempt, built on a dealer-distributor model, floundered. The fragmented approach lacked consistency in messaging and failed to adapt products to local consumer needs. “The key takeaway from past experiences is that a fragmented dealer model cannot adapt to China’s fast-changing market,” Who said. “Consumers here demand localised products, communication, and services, which a decentralised approach fails to deliver consistently.” This time, the company is taking a different tack. Confidence, Who says, rests on three pillars: existing brand awareness among Chinese consumers; operational expertise from Viva Sports, a company known for its retail networks and consumer insight; and a dedicated local team capable of executing at speed. The partnership provides immediate access to mall operators, supply chains and on-the-ground market knowledge – bottlenecks that often slow foreign entrants. “[The joint venture] is the engine that enables Haglöfs to fit in’ with China’s complexity, ‘lead’ in local innovation, and ‘feed back’ to its global strategy. Without this local foundation, success in Greater China would be unattainable,” Who said. In addition to 25 new stores, plans are already underway to establish outlets in Hong Kong, Macao, and Taipei. According to Statista, China’s outdoor equipment market is projected to reach US$4.8 billion this year, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.54 per cent from this year to 2029. Arc’teryx, backed by Anta, has become a cult favourite among Chinese professionals, while Patagonia and The North Face maintain a strong presence. Meanwhile, domestic brands like Bosideng and Kailas are scaling fast, with the advantage of deeper local integration. Founded in Sweden in 1914 by Wiktor Haglöf, the company now has a presence in 28 countries and regions worldwide. “The Chinese market’s size, mature consumption upgrade and alignment with the brand’s professional positioning make it indispensable for Haglöfs to achieve long-term global growth,” Who said. Further reading: Why Southeast Asia is Anta Group’s strongest testing ground.