Myer unveils world-class fragrance concept at Liverpool store 

Myer has launched a fragrance counter concept at its Liverpool store in Sydney’s west, marking the first installation of the globally rolled-out Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier design in Australia.

The new setup reflects Myer’s ongoing investment in experiential retail, offering a multi-brand fragrance space that includes Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier, Carolina Herrera and others. It follows the debut of the concept at Myer Sydney City earlier this year.

The installation allows customers to explore fragrance families and ingredients through digital and physical touchpoints.

“This isn’t just a fragrance counter, it’s a destination, a place where customers can discover, learn, and connect with the world of fragrance like never before,” said John Nasser, store manager at Myer.

The move is part of Myer’s wider strategy to revitalise its in-store experience and better compete with both specialty retailers and online channels.