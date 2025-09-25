David Jones launches loyalty program with Qantas Frequent Flyer

David Jones has launched its new loyalty program in partnership with Qantas Frequent Flyer, where customers will be able to earn either David Jones rewards points or Qantas points upon shopping at David Jones.

The new, digitally-led rewards program is a key part of the company’s Vision 2025+ transformation strategy.

David Jones members will be able to earn three David Jones rewards points or one Qantas point for every $1 spent, which can be redeemed at David Jones stores, online, or across Qantas’ Frequent Flyer program.

Members will also have access to exclusive offers, bonus points events, and birthday rewards through a tiered program, consisting of bronze, silver and gold levels, based on the individual’s annual spend.

“This launch is about delivering genuine value, generous benefits, and real choice for our customers,” said David Jones CMO James Holloman.

“The ability to earn either David Jones rewards points or Qantas points on their David Jones purchases is a significant win, giving them the ultimate flexibility in how they choose to be rewarded.”

The tiered membership structure will be carried out mainly through the David Jones mobile app, allowing members to view and manage points, link memberships, track tier progress, and access exclusive offers and benefits.

“Our members are earning Qantas Points at record rates, and our partnerships are proving a hugely popular way for brands to engage and reward their customers,” said Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance.

“One in two Qantas Frequent Flyers already shop regularly at David Jones, and this partnership will unlock billions more points, which members can use for their next flight, upgrade, hotel stay, or other rewards across the program.

“This is another example of a leading Australian retailer recognising the power of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program to attract and retain high-value customers, and we’re excited to be bringing the opportunity to our millions of members.”

David Jones and Qantas will host a runway show at Qantas’ Hangar 96 on October 15, its largest hangar, to celebrate the partnership, and will feature David Jones’ Spring Summer ‘25 collection.

The program’s advertising and brand assets will feature the David Jones Dalmatian, a long-standing symbol of loyalty for the retailer.