Salon Lane makes Melbourne debut with Richmond Square duplex

Salon Lane is expanding into Victoria, with the beauty and wellness operator set to open a 675sqm, two-level site at Richmond Square in February.

The Melbourne location will be the brand’s sixth Australian site and its first in Victoria, following five locations across Sydney and Brisbane.

The Richmond Square duplex will house up to 50 independent beauty professionals across hair and colour, skin, nails, brows, lashes, makeup, aesthetics and wellness.

The site will feature 21 private studios and 14 open workstations, alongside a Client Lounge and coffee bar, a wash lounge, nail and colour bars, a Member Lounge, and a retail store.

Interiors have been designed by X+O, drawing on Melbourne’s creative culture through an urban, artistic aesthetic.

According to the brand, the concept differs from a traditional salon by bringing independent operators together in a shared destination that offers customers multiple beauty and wellness services under one roof.