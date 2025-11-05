BusinessRegulatory

Shein’s fast-fashion fight in France goes up a gear with sex doll scandal

Shein display
Lawmakers and retailers intensify opposition to its business model and online content.
By Helen Reid
French politicians are escalating their fight with Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein, threatening a ban over childlike sex dolls on its site, just as the company plans to open its first-ever permanent shop in Paris. After France’s consumer watchdog found sex dolls resembling children for sale on Shein’s platform, finance minister Roland Lescure threatened on Monday to block Shein’s access to the French market if it ever sold such dolls again. Shein said it ha

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

How Yum China’s growth strategy is paying off 

Tong Van
Strategy

Sushi Sushi to expand in New Zealand over next 10 years

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Google wins US court case over gift card fraud

Jonathan Stempel
AI IR Pro

Robots in retail: Balancing automation with the human touch

Nick Gray
Leadership

The Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus dies

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

How True Religion aims to be the latest Y2K-era brand to make a comeback

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay