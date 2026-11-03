BusinessStrategy

How Estée Lauder’s ‘Beauty Reimagined’ strategy paid off

An Estée Lauder bottle placed on a branch against a green background.
“The impact of ‘Beauty Reimagined’ is becoming increasingly evident across our business.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Estée Lauder’s latest results suggest its long-awaited recovery is gathering pace, with five consecutive quarters of sales growth banishing memories of a three-year spell that wiped $100 billion off its market value. But underneath the hood, the business is undergoing significant change, from how it sells its products to how it uses technology to understand consumers. “Our first quarter of fiscal 2027 marks another powerful step forward for The Estée Lauder Companies,” said president and

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