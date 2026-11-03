Heritage revamp works completed at Broadway Sydney 

Broadway Sydney shopping centre has undergone a landmark heritage refurbishment which brings back its iconic retail infrastructure.

The multimillion-dollar project focused on restoring the centre’s original Model and Moxham building. It has revitalised the historic facade, clock tower and architectural features of the original department store, while creating a contemporary retail destination anchored by Rebel’s three-level House of Sport store and an expanded JB Hi-Fi.

Originally opened in 1904, the Model and Moxham building has been a prominent feature of the Sydney landscape and remains a popular retail destination.

The completion of the project sees the building return to its department store roots more than a century after it first opened.

Mirvac GM of retail Alison Flemming said the refurbishment represented a significant milestone in safeguarding the building’s heritage while ensuring it remains relevant for future generations.

“Through close collaboration with specialist heritage consultants and craftspeople, we’ve carefully revitalised key architectural elements including the landmark clock tower, plaster friezes and terrazzo mosaic, preserving the character that generations of Sydneysiders know and love while creating a retail destination that meets the needs of today’s customers.”

Broadway Sydney regional centre manager Justine Saunders said the revamp reinforces the centre’s place as a retail and community destination.

“The completion of these works marks an exciting new chapter for Broadway Sydney. While the centre continues to evolve, preserving the heritage character that makes this destination so distinctive has remained at the heart of the project,” Saunders added.