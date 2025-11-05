Featured PostOpenings & closings

Daiso spin-off Standard Products set for Melbourne launch

Image of woman with bag.
The brand retails home and lifestyle essentials, including crockery, cutlery, bags and more. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Standard Products, the sister brand of Daiso, will open its first store in Melbourne, at Midtown Plaza, on November 15.

The brand offers a range of home and lifestyle essentials, including crockery, cutlery, makeup brushes, bags, and more.

Standard Products’ range is sold at a higher price point than Dasio’s, with more stylised, higher-quality products.

The brand’s products are produced across Japan. Its cutlery is made in Tsubame City, Niigata Prefecture, an area renowned for its metalwork. Makeup brushes are handmade in Kumano Town, where brush-making has a history dating back to the Edo period in the 1600s.

“Daiso has always offered fun and discovery through everyday items,” said a spokesperson for Daiso Industries Australia.

“With Standard Products, we’re taking that a step further by bringing to Melbourne a space where quality, simplicity, and design come together to set a new standard.”

The Melbourne store opening comes after the brand’s launch in Sydney’s Westfield Parramatta, with an ACT store to follow.

